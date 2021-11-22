Mark Cuban Discusses the Current NBA Season and ‘Shark Tank’ Pitches (Insider Access)

Mark Cuban Discusses the Current NBA Season as Well as ‘Shark Tank’ Pitches (Exclusive)

The NBA season 2021-22 is underway, and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is hoping his team can win it all. While he hopes his team can make a run at the NBA Finals this season, he wants one aspect of the league to improve as the year progresses.

Cuban recently spoke with PopCulture.com via email, and he revealed the one thing he would like to see changed in the NBA.

Cuban told PopCulture that he was “officiating.”

Cuban is a huge fan of his NBA team, which means he’ll get into a lot of trouble with the officials.

Cuban has racked up more than (dollar)2 million in fines for his criticism of officiating in 20 years, according to a 2020 article from The Ringer.

Cuban was fined (dollar)500,000 for his comments following a call in a Mavericks game against the Atlanta Hawks, and the article was written shortly after that.

However, as much as Cuban would like to see officiating improve, he understands what the Mavericks must do to compete for a championship.

“Just keep improving,” Cuban said.

With the help of NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki, the Mavericks reached the NBA Finals in 2011.

Since then, the Mavericks have either failed to make the playoffs or have been eliminated in the first round.

Due to the addition of Luke Doncic, who was named Rookie of the Year in 2019 and has been named to the All-NBA First Team the past two seasons, Dallas is optimistic about the future.

When he’s not helping the Mavericks improve, Cuban can be found on ABC’s Shark Tank.

When asked what the most important factor to consider when pitching to sharks, Cuban said, “the quality of the entrepreneur.” Cuban has been a Shark on Shark Tank since season three.

The show first aired in 2009, and the 13th season debuted in October of that year.

Cuban has had a lot of business success and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

Cuban’s net worth is estimated to be (dollar)4.5 billion, according to Forbes.

247 on the Forbes 400 list for 2021.

Cuban is still a busy man, but when asked about his future plans, he said, “Enjoy every minute I can of my kids growing up.”

