Mark Hamill Has the Best Reaction to Young Star Wars Fan’s “R2-D2” Bionic Arm

Mark Hamill just found a new hero outside of Star Wars.

The Hollywood actor known as Luke Skywalker in the popular movie franchise has been a huge admirer of Florida resident Bella Tadlock.

And after raising almost $14,000 on social media, the 11-year-old student recently became the first person in the United States to receive an advanced multi-grip arm in the style of her favorite character R2-D2.

In a new video going viral on social media, Bella was able to show off the creation to Mark himself.

“I heard your story on Twitter and just this morning, my daughter Chelsea was showing the video of you with your R2-D2 arm,” Mark revealed through Skype. “Oh man, that is fantastic. Wow!”

Bella was so proud to reveal that she can now pick stuff up all on her own. In fact, the arm manufactured by Open Bionics, works by picking up signals from muscles in the residual limb.

“So now I heard you’re a Star Wars fan but I have to tell you I’m a big fan of yours. I’m so proud of you,” Mark shared. “So happy that you were able to have this happen for you.”

He added, “They call it a Hero Arm because you really are a hero. It was great meeting you and give my best to your whole family and may the force be with you always.”

Bella was born without fingers on her right hand and with her left arm shorter than her right.

After undergoing operations, the 11-year-old now has three fingers and a thumb on her right hand, but hoped for a non-surgical option for her left hand.

“I’m so grateful to Open Bionics and Hanger Clinic,” Bella’s mom Pamela Tadlock shared via The Independent. “Bella likes Luke Skywalker because he lost a hand and was adopted like her.”

“It was wonderful talking with Bella & seeing her incredible new #R2D2HeroArm—This is what a real-life hero looks like!” Mark later proclaimed on Instagram. “Thanks to @openbionics for making this happen & offering hope to so many deserving recipients.”