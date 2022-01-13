Mark Hampton, Christina Ricci’s husband, chose her newborn daughter’s full name without telling her.

When Christina Ricci gave birth to a baby girl in December 2021, her husband, Mark Hampton, decided on the full name for the child.

“We were going to name her Cleo, and then right before they were preparing me for the C-section, they started talking about how we had to fill out birth certificate stuff, and my husband was like, ‘We’ve got to give her a full name, right? And then the nickname is Cleo,'” the Yellowjackets star, 41, recalled on the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, January 13.

“I was like, ‘Whatever, we can talk about this later.’ Then he got all excited and posted it on Instagram.”

“Well, I guess her name is Cleopatra,” the Californian joked.

I assumed it was Cleo, but he figured it out while I was recuperating.

Cleopatra is a great character.

It’s a royal name, after all.”

With her ex-husband, James Heerdegen, she has a son named Freddie, who is seven years old.

Ricci describes the younger sibling as a “great” older sibling.

“He adores being a big brother.

He never stops kissing her.

He despises the lack of sleep and the chaos in the house.

He’s doing an excellent job.”

“She sleeps for four hours and wakes up for two,” the actress said, adding that Cleopatra has a “pretty consistent” sleeping schedule so far.

… I had Freddie when I was 34, and [sleep deprivation]becomes more difficult as you get older.

I’m 41 years old.”

Ricci announced her pregnancy in August 2021.

The Pan Am alum shared ultrasound photos at the time, then debuted her baby bump in lingerie via Instagram Stories the next day.

In October 2021, the Golden Globe winner and Hampton married in Los Angeles.

The groom captioned an Instagram selfie at the time, “(hashtag)justmarried.”

Ricci dubbed their baby girl “baby Cleo” in a social media post after she was born.

“We are so in love with her,” the Emmy winner captioned an Instagram video from December 2021.

“She also has the coolest dad you’ve ever met.”

Hampton added heart emojis to her post and wrote in a separate post, “My heart has.”

