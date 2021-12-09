Mark Pike, a former Buffalo Bills star, has died at the age of 57.

Mark Pike, a former defensive end and special teams player for the Buffalo Bills, passed away on Wednesday, according to the team.

He was 57 years old at the time.

Pike died of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, according to the Bills, who also said he had recently contracted COVID-19 and pneumonia.

On the Bills official website, Steve Tasker, a Bills Hall of Famer, said, “He was a big man who played special teams, which was a matchup nightmare for our opponents.”

“He was a one-of-a-kind specimen.

With his versatility, he was able to run and play special teams.”

Pike was selected in the seventh round of the 1986 NFL Draft out of Georgia Tech.

He was a four-time Super Bowl champion with the Bills, having played for them from 1986 to 1998.

Pike has led the Bills in special teams tackles in seven of his last eight seasons with the team, and he has 255 career special teams tackles.

That total is second all-time in NFL history, behind only 298 by New England Patriots special teamer Larry Izzo.

“Mark was the beating heart of our league-best coverage units,” Tasker said.

“I used to be a bit of a wide guy.”

On the outside, I was an L-2 and on the inside, I was a gunner.

I didn’t spend much time with the threes, fours, and fives.

Mark was the one.

As a result, he excelled at the physicality of special teams, and he was known for blowing people up on a regular basis.

So, while I was drawing people out and forcing them to defend my speed and ability to maintain leverage and cut the field off, he was a bulldozer.

He was a freight train.”

Marv Levy, a former Bills coach, also had something to say about Pike.

“It had been such a great privilege for me to have been his coach with the Buffalo Bills during the 1990s when Mark was such an important part of our teams’ success during our four trips to the Super Bowl and beyond,” Levy said.

“Mark was not only an outstanding defensive lineman, linebacker, and special teams standout, but he was the epitome of everything I had ever hoped our players would be like,” he said. Pike appeared in 173 games for the Bills, tying him for ninth most in franchise history, according to Statmuse.

