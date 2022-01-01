Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson have the same birthday.

Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson were born on the same day.

The Black Widow and the Incredible Hulk have a few things in common, including a dislike for shawarma.

However, as several interviews have revealed, the actors who play these Marvel superheroes share the same birthday.

Here’s what we know about Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo, who play the Avengers.

Johansson is best known for her portrayal of Natalia Alianovna “Natasha” Romanoff in Marvel films.

Black Widow, a film set for release in 2021, tells the origin story of the former Russian spy who became the world’s mightiest hero.

Bruce Banner, a scientist who occasionally transforms into the Incredible Hulk, was played by Ruffalo, who previously starred in the rom-com 13 Going On 30.

As seen in films such as Thor: Ragnorok, this character has a close relationship with Black Widow.

Several of Johansson’s co-stars are close friends.

Johansson and Robert Downey Jr. have a long-standing friendship that goes beyond their roles in Marvel films like Avengers: Infinity War.

The actor who plays the Incredible Hulk shares a birthday with the Black Widow actress.

Natasha Romanoff was born on December 3, 1984, according to the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom website.

The 18th of December is Bruce Banner’s birthday.

The actors who play these characters, on the other hand, share a birthday.

The actors answered questions about Marvel’s recently released film Avengers: Age of Ultron during a 2015 interview with On Demand Entertainment.

“Wait, what day were you born?” Johansson inquired of her co-star at one point.

“It’s November.”

They continued their birthday-twin responses at the same time, saying, “22.”

“You, too,” said both Avengers.

“That’s strange.

Oh my god.”

During a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live that same year, the actors made a similar joke.

Ruffalo is, of course, 17 years older than Black Widow’s star.

They wouldn’t, however, be the only famous people born in November.

Jamie Lee Curtis from Halloween, model Hailey Bieber, and tennis star Billie Jean King were all born on November 1st.

twenty-second

On November 1st, I was born.

Sagittarius is the zodiac sign of both Ruffalo and Johansson, who are both 22 years old.

This sun sign, according to an astrologist from Allure, is particularly unique.

“A dynamic blend of passion, curiosity, intensity, and adaptability” characterizes Sagittarius people.

Because the Saggitarius calendar runs from November to December,

22nd to 24th of December

On the cusp of Sagittarius and Scorpio, Ruffalo and Johansson are 21 years old.

As a result, these actors may exhibit characteristics from both sun signs.

Scorpios, on the other hand…

