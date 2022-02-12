Mark Ruffalo Was Joss Whedon’s “Dream Choice” for the Hulk in “The Avengers”

Joss Whedon’s ‘Dream Choice’ for the Hulk was Mark Ruffalo in ‘The Avengers.’

Mark Ruffalo made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as the Hulk in Joss Whedon’s The Avengers.

Ruffalo’s performance as Dr.

Fans adored Bruce Banner, and he is arguably one of the reasons for the films’ success.

And he only got the part because of Whedon’s help.

In fact, from the start, the now-disgraced director referred to Ruffalo as his “dream choice.”

Eric Bana, who played the character in the 2003 film Hulk, preceded Ruffalo in the role.

In 2008’s Incredible Hulk, Edward Norton played Bruce Banner for the first time in the MCU.

The character took on Tim Roth’s Abomination in the film, directed by Louis Leterrier.

After 2008’s Iron Man, it was the second installment in the series.

Despite the fact that many people adored Norton as Banner, the role was short-lived.

The studio began looking for a new Hulk for 2012’s The Avengers.

Ruffalo was selected.

Not only did Marvel like him, but the film’s writer-director was adamant about casting him.

Despite the fact that Whedon didn’t join the Marvel project with the intent of recasting, he was up to the task.

He cast Ruffalo, who he’d wanted to play the part for a long time.

In his biography, Joss Whedon: The Biography, he expressed his feelings.

He was quoted as saying, “Mark was my dream choice and I had my heart set on him.”

“I wanted a completely new take on the character,” he said, and it just so happened that Marvel had the actor in mind.

The casting decision had the studio’s “complete support.”

In Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, Thor: Ragnarok, and Avengers: Endgame, Ruffalo reprised his role as Banner (and later, Smart Hulk).

Many fans now find it difficult to imagine someone else in the role.

A standalone Hulk film starring Ruffalo has yet to be made, despite the desires of some fans.

But that doesn’t rule out the possibility of him reprising the role.

Despite wrapping up a natural arc in Avengers: Endgame, Ruffalo will appear in the upcoming Disney(plus) series She-Hulk, starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, Banner’s cousin who possesses similar abilities. She-Hulk will most likely premiere on the streaming service in 2022.

Whedon, on the other hand, is unlikely to direct any major comic-book films anytime soon….

