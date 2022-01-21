Mark Schrankel, Shauna Rae’s stepfather, filed for bankruptcy TWICE, totaling (dollar)386K years before the show aired.

I Am Shauna Rae debuted on TLC earlier this month and follows Shauna, a 22-year-old woman trapped in the body of an 8-year-old.

Shauna’s on-screen challenges in navigating her independence don’t appear to be the family’s only issue.

Shauna’s stepfather, Mark Schrankel, filed for bankruptcy twice for the family and owed more than (dollar)386,000 in total, according to The Sun.

In 2012, Mark filed for chapter 7 bankruptcy, and in 2015, he filed for chapter 13.

Mark owed creditors (dollar)204,643.58 according to court documents from April 2012.

A personal loan in the amount of (dollar)13,176 was included in the debt, which was used for vacation expenses, clothing, food, and gifts.

They racked up over (dollar)79,000 in credit card debt, with Capital One, Chase, CitiBank, Lowes, Home Depot, Target, and other retailers among their creditors.

Among other debts, they owed (dollar)5,768 for a repossessed Toyota and (dollar)14,556 for a repossessed Ford.

Patricia worked as a Lead Server at Nordstrom, and Mark’s job was listed as self-employed, despite the fact that he had no income.

Their average monthly income was (dollar)1,187.58, with (dollar)4,091 in expenses.

At the time, their four daughters ranged in age from eight to twenty-one.

In July 2012, the chapter 7 bankruptcy was discharged.

Mark owed creditors (dollar)181,608.85 by the time the family filed for bankruptcy for the second time in 2015.

Their Pennsylvania home was included in the debt, with a judgment of (dollar)181,608.85.

According to court documents, the house was foreclosed.

Mark worked as a “laborer” at the time, while his wife continued to work at Nordstrom.

The family’s average monthly income rose to (dollar)4,386.54 and their monthly expenses fell to (dollar)3,096.67, but it was not enough to keep them out of debt.

In January 2016, the chapter 13 bankruptcy case was completed.

The Schrankels may have hope now that they are living on Long Island, New York, and their daughters are starting to grow up and move out.

Although TLC families on average make around (dollar)25,000 per episode to split among the members, the show has yet to make any indication that Shauna has a job.

Shauna Rae was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer at the age of six months and had to undergo chemotherapy, which stunted her growth.

Shauna is now three feet ten inches tall, about the same height as an eight-year-old girl.

On I Am Shauna Rae, she discusses the challenges she faced in maintaining her youthful appearance, including finding it…

