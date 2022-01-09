Mark Wahlberg Exercises With Ella’s Boyfriend

Ella Wahlberg’s Boyfriend Works Out With Mark Wahlberg

Many people laughed when Mark Wahlberg shared a video of himself in the gym with his teenage daughter’s boyfriend.

Is it possible to keep your friends close and your enemies closer?

Mark Wahlberg recently had a special visitor at his workout: Ella Rae Wahlberg’s boyfriend, who is his eldest daughter.

In a January interview, the Fighter actor said, “I used to work out to keep the boys away from my girl, and now I’m working out with the boyfriend.”

The video shows him inside a gym with Ella’s smiling boyfriend, both of whom are dressed in matching orange T-shirts with the name of his sports utility gear company Municipal on them.

Mario Lopez, father of two sons and a daughter, said, “Heyyy keep ’em close.”

“Ingenious.”

Rhea Durham, Mark’s wife and Ella’s mother, replied with five laughing emojis to the actor’s post.

With four red heart emojis, Octavia Spencer, who co-starred with him in the 2018 film Instant Family, responded.

In addition to Ella, who turned 18 in September, the 50-year-old buff actor and his 43-year-old wife Rhea have three children: Grace Margaret Wahlberg, who will turn 12 this week, Michael Wahlberg, 15, and Brendan Wahlberg, 13.

Mark expressed his feelings about Ella dating on Live with Kelly and Ryan in 2017, saying, “I want to know who she’s going to hang out with, what his parents are like, all that stuff.”

“Wouldn’t a boy be terrified of you?” Kelly Ripa asked, to which the actor replied, “I would think so.”

He remembered a time when she had brought a boy home with her.

The actor said, “He came to my house.”

“He was accompanied by his mother.

He was incredibly nice and sweet.”

“It was one of those things where I was like, ‘Oh wow, this boy is really nice,’ and now he’s not around anymore,” Mark continued.

I’m not sure what happened.

But I wasn’t trying to scare him; I guess the relationship didn’t work out, and I got blamed for it.”

On The Graham Norton Show that year, Mark spoke about meeting the boy and his mother.

He said, “This kid comes over and outperforms me.”

“He’ll bring his mother.”

“I was like, ready,” Mark continued.

I was in possession of the entire package.

I brought along a few of my pals.

All of them…

Mark Wahlberg Works Out With His Daughter Ella’s Boyfriend

