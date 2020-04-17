Mark Wahlberg Shares Daughter’s Tiger King TikTok Video and It’s the Best Parody Yet

Mark Wahlberg‘s daughter is a TikTok star in the making.

On Thursday, his youngest daughter Grace, 10, created a Tiger King­-inspired video and really channeled her inner Joe Exotic.

Donning a plaid shirt, a fake mustache and an oversized baseball cap, the youngin lip-synced along to a remixed version of Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Savage,” which featured the infamous zoo owner’s accusatory statements about Carole Baskin‘s involvement in her husband Don Lewis‘ 1997 disappearance from the hit Netflix docu-series in place of the rapper’s lyrics. She even recruited her mom Rhea Durham, who sported a matching flannel and cap. Following her daughter’s lead, Grace and Rhea danced as the viral track played, creating the duo’s best TikTok video to date.

According to Bustle, TikTok user Caleb Jaxin was the first person to do the TikTok Tiger King routine. Carole has denied killing her husband and has not faced any charges in relation to his disappearance.

Amused and only slightly concerned, Mark shared the clip to his Instagram with the caption, “Could somebody please tell me what this is? I went downstairs to get a snack.” After posting their TikTok masterpiece, the actor’s family and pals applauded their work in the comments section.

His nephew Jeff Wahlberg wrote, “She’s gonna be so mortified by this in 5 years and personally, i can’t wait.” Mark’s other nephew Brandon Wahlberg chimed in, commenting, “Better facial hair then her cousin.” Praising their work, Andie MacDowell said, “Winner.” Mario Lopez also left the little TikTok star a message: “Hahaha Gracie killin it!”

As Mark and his family continue to practice social distancing, the Daddy’s Home star has been finding new ways to keep his children entertained. Back in March, Grace gave her famous dad a makeover—and it’s safe to say that it didn’t go as planned. But thankfully, it was all captured on video and shared on Instagram.

Kicking things off with an at-home manicure, she decided to paint Mark’s hands two different colors and was having difficulty keeping the polish neat. “[You’re] painting my hand,” he said as he jokingly scolded the 10-year-old in the video. “Okay, so, 15 days into quarantine now. I’m getting pedicures and manicures—and apparently a full makeup. She’s got her whole kit there. Um, yeah, this is what’s happening now…”

“I don’t know if you’re gonna have a career in this,” he told Grace, to which she replied, “I’m only good at makeup. So, your makeup is gonna be on fleek. Your brows are gonna be on fleek.”

Once both nails were painted, Mark examined his hands and said, “This is a hack job. Are you good at this? Have you ever done this before? Oh, my God!”