Mark Wahlberg Shares Touching Story of His Mom’s Journey As a Nurse on National Nurses Day

Mark Wahlbergis honoring his mother and all the first responders working at the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic on National Nurses Day.

National Nurses Day also marks the beginning of National Nurses Week and celebrities as well as local city officials in Southern California are honoring them for the critical role they play in the battle against COVID-19.

This morning, alongside Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, actor Mark Wahlberg gave a touching speech outside of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

“It’s fitting that on this day, the start of Nurses Appreciation Week is my mom’s birthday,” the actor said. “My mom gave birth to 9 children. I don’t know if you guys have ever seen the Wahlburgers TV show but my mom always steals the show and she’s doing that again today.”

He continued, “It’s her birthday after giving birth to 9 kids, she put herself through nursing school to work at the very same hospital where she gave birth to all of us.”

“I’ve always had a deep appreciation for what my mom did,” the actor added. “And for what people do in public service.”

Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti also shared some words of appreciation for the nurses at CHLA.

“I want to thank what you do every single day, it doesn’t take COVID-19 for you to [give] outpouring love to those who need it most,” Garcetti said during his speech. “I’ve brought my daughter here, this is my family hospital. My daughters come here to the emergency room, she comes here for her check up’s and I know this is not just one of the finest hospitals, it’s the finest hospital I’ve been involved in and that’s because of the nurses and all the professionals. So let’s give a round of applause to everyone who’s devoting their lives to save our lives.”

“Happy Nurses Week! ⁣Our dedicated team of nurses work long and demanding hours. While we are always proud of their efforts, this year feels extra special,” the CHLA Instagram account shared, alongside pictures from the event.

They continued, “We kicked off this important week with some heartfelt cheering as nurses made their way into the doors at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Thank you to everyone who came out to support our nurses today, @ericgarcetti, @markwahlberg, @mariolopez, @crescent_capital and @losangelesfiredepartment, you’re the best! ⁣ If you see a nurse this week (or any week, really), say THANK YOU!!”

Mario Lopez was also in attendance and helped Wahlberg pass out 600 meals to first responders.

On Wednesday morning, first responders from the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department drove a motorcade outside of Cedars-Sinai.

According to ABC 7, there will be more special events to follow to honor nurses, including first responder motorcades in Huntington Park and West Hollywood.