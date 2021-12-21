Mark Wright was hailed as a “superhero” after pulling a reality star pal out of the way of a bus.

JAMIE Laing has revealed that his friend Mark Wright saved his life and that he will be eternally grateful.

During a drinking session in London a decade ago, the former Towie star yanked Jamie out of the way of an oncoming double-decker bus.

Mark left a voice message for Jamie’s BBC Sounds co-host Spencer Matthews, explaining how life and death were a matter of inches.

“I’m just your average bloke, your pal, who also saved Jamie Laing’s life right in front of your eyes,” he said.

Every morning, he should voice-note me, saying, “Thank you, Merry Christmas Mark Wright, I love you.”

“And you, Spencer, were there to witness it.

And, yes, Jamie, I will continue to remind you of this throughout your life.

“It’s just that red double-decker bus that I can see.”

Life, as Al Pacino once said, is all about inches.

You were splattered across the front of that bus an inch the other way, like one of those teddy bears lorry drivers stick on the front.

“However, the Wright-ster, not a super-star, but a superhero, prevented that from happening.”

Jamie confirmed the story and expressed his gratitude for his friend’s quick actions.

Mark, a family man, paid a sweet tribute to his father Mark Snr on his 65th birthday yesterday.

Mark had his arm around his father as they smiled at the camera, as the 34-year-old posted a photo of them together.

“Happy birthday to the greatest man who ever lived,” he wrote on Facebook.

In every way, he is a man to emulate.

