Markelle Smith, star of 12 Dates of Christmas, has left the show after his two love interests ‘fell for each other’ in a shocking twist.

Markelle Smith, star of 12 Dates of Christmas, has left the show after two of his love interests unexpectedly fell for each other.

Three different leads attempted to find their soulmate while living under the same roof in the new HBO reality series, which featured a slew of scandalous moments.

Markelle, 31, starred in the show as he explored relationships with various men while Amanda Jenkins, a co-star, tried to find love with ladies brought on to the show.

With the entire group living and playing in the same house – a beautiful snow-covered chalet – Daniel Escalante rounded out the trio of leads and used the opportunity to try and find his future wife.

Each lead was assigned two to four love interests at a time, with the ultimate goal of finding a partner to bring home for the holidays – and hopefully a lifetime together.

Midway through the season, Markelle shocked both fans and the entire cast with a major plot twist.

The dentist struggled to connect with his suitors, but tried to strike up a conversation with Pinij NaLampoon, Tom Seymour, and Jean Paul Acocella.

During a holiday party, however, Markelle appeared embarrassed and upset when he saw Tom and Jean Paul making out in front of the entire group on Santa’s chair.

At the Christmas party, Markell told his new suitor of the day, Martin, “Wow so those are my love interests, he stole my man.”

Despite the fact that he was the leading man, he was unsure if he would be able to make a connection after witnessing the surprise makeout and called his ex-boyfriend to discuss the situation.

“I’m just confused,” his ex said over FaceTime, “why are you calling me if you’re on a dating show?”

Markelle then realized that, rather than appearing on the show, he still had strong feelings for his ex-girlfriend, with whom he had his first and only serious relationship.

“I realize that I still have some unresolved feelings for my ex,” he told the cast the next day, announcing his departure from the show.

“With all of that said, I must say goodbye to each and every one of you,” he told a stunned audience, as fellow lead Amanda sobbed.

“It’s not fair for me to stay here knowing that my heart is elsewhere,” he continued.

“With that in mind…”

