Marlena Wesh, the Bachelor’s Marlena Wesh, has deleted the TikTok roasting contestants from Season 26.

Marlena Wesh took to TikTok to continue the fun after winning over Bachelor Nation with her roasting skills on Monday’s episode of The Bachelor, but did she go too far?

The 30-year-old Olympian addressed several of her co-stars on Clayton Echard’s season 26 of The Bachelor in a since-deleted video shared by @BachelorNation.Scoop on Thursday, February 10, via Instagram.

“My good sis Rachel,” Marlena said, referring to Rachel Recchia, “has fake lips, fake tits, Botox chin, cheeks, and forehead.”

“I’m sorry Clayton, but her personality isn’t real either.

Eliza [Isichei], my dear sister.

Eliza is a stunning woman.

Her hair and makeup are always flawless.

She doesn’t say much and doesn’t express any opinions.

It’s kind of insane — I had no idea The Bachelor used mannequins.”

Teddi Wright was also addressed by Marlena.

“All Teddi does around the house is mope and cry about how she hasn’t had a 1-on-1 with Clayton yet,” she said.

“I’m sorry to break it to you, sweetie, but you’re not going to get one! S-t hell, neither am I!”

“So, people say America kinda favors Eva Longoria from Desperate Housewives, right? I’ll tell you one thing, that bitch is all desperate and definitely not a Housewife!” said Mara Agrait.

Next up was Sarah Hamrick, and Marlena’s remarks were racially charged.

“Sarah, my little Asian persuasion, OK? One thing’s for sure, and two things are for damn sure, if Clayton ends up with Sarah, at least we know he’ll have a happy ending.”

Marlena made a Titanic reference when speaking to Susie Evans.

When she brought up Serene Russell, she compared her to season 18 Bachelorette Michelle Young, saying, “I think the bitch forgot that she killed Jack Dawson in the ocean 100 years ago.”

“Clayton couldn’t find love on his season,” she explained, “so he brought off-brand Michelle to ours.”

“Just a disclaimer that no Bachelor contestant was injured in the making of this video and that all contestants did approve of this message,” Marlena added, but the video has since been removed from her social media account.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

