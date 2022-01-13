Marley Shelton, ‘Scream’ Star, on Judy Hicks’ Return and Those Lemon Squares (Exclusive)

Judy Hicks’ Return and Those Lemon Squares (Exclusive): ‘Scream’ Star Marley Shelton

Marley Shelton makes a surprise return as Judy Hicks in the fifth installment of the iconic slasher franchise, which sees Ghostface stalking and terrorizing a whole new generation of Woodsboro teens.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.

Shelton tells ET’s Matt Cohen that she was “overjoyed” to learn that her character would return for another sequel, this time written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick and directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

The two duos succeed Kevin Williamson and late director Wes Craven, who were responsible for the first four films.

Even though the film’s popularity has grown since its initial release in 2011, many fans are divided over Hicks, a red herring who first appeared as a deputy sheriff working with Dewey Riley (David Arquette) and a former high school classmate of Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell).

Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) was enraged by her presence at the time, and she didn’t take kindly to her lemon squares.

This time, Hicks has been promoted to sheriff and is the mother of Wes (Dylan Minnette), a high school student trying to stay alive (many of whom are related to the original characters).

While her eccentric nature may make Wes’ friends (and Gale, who returns to Woodsboro after the killings resume) roll their eyes, she is unquestionably one of the best prepared to face Ghostface once more.

Shelton loves how the new film explores where their characters are now, especially after 10 years, knowing how Hicks was received the first time around (“Some people love [her], you know, some people don’t,” she says).

“That’s one of the fun things,” she says, noting that viewers will be able to see “how they’ve progressed, what’s happened, and where they’ve gone.”

Of course, the most significant change in Hicks’ life is becoming a mother.

Minnette says playing Wes, whose name is a direct nod to Craven, is a “fulfilling moment” for him.

“I’m particularly attached to Scream 4, which was the first film I saw in theaters.

As a result, being related to [Marley] and [her]first film was.

