Marques Houston, the former star of “Sister, Sister,” has given birth to her first child following a marriage scandal.

Marques Houston, the former star of 'Sister, Sister,' has welcomed her first child after a contentious marriage.

Marques Houston, the former star of Sister, Sister, should be congratulated.

Immature recently became a father for the first time.

Houston, too, is a newlywed.

In 2020, he was married in a lovely ceremony.

Houston is devoted to his family and faith in addition to his music and family.

Houston, 40, revealed that his wife Miya welcomed their first child in December.

Zara is the name of their new daughter.

The name, according to Houston, has a special meaning.

Is Beyoncé Dating Marques Houston Behind Her Back?

“Miya chose the name Zara because it seemed exotic to her.

“There was no particular reason,” he explained to Us Weekly.

“All she wanted was for our daughter to have a name that stood out from the crowd.”

It still feels surreal, as if the fact that we aren’t simply babysitting one of our friends’ children hasn’t yet dawned on us.

However, not getting enough sleep serves as a constant reminder of our new status as parents.”

Miya was also mentioned by the actor on social media.

“Beauty in rare form,” he captioned a photo of Miya’s maternity shoot on Instagram.

Miya wears a pink outfit and carries her baby in her arms.

“Jehovah’s gift of a child is priceless.

The ability of a woman’s body to carry a full human being is truly incredible.

My wife, my rock, my baby mama, Miya, I adore you.

It was nothing short of a miracle to see you carrying our child! Thank you, Jehovah, for blessing us!”

The new parents did not keep a social media account of their pregnancy.

Given that they shared their journey to the altar last year, this is the polar opposite approach.

However, there was backlash after fans questioned their 19-year age gap.

Miya is a twenty-one-year-old woman.

They didn’t start dating until Miya turned 18, according to Houston.

In August 2020, they will marry.

“We didn’t start dating until Miya was an adult.”

He wrote on Instagram in June 2020, “We fell in love and got engaged in March of 2019.”

“My father, Michael, adores her, and so do the people I care about the most.

Above all, we have Jehovah’s blessing.

There are far more important things in the world to be concerned about than spreading false information about me.”

Houston began posting about his religion on a regular basis, and he frequently shared photos of him going door to door…

