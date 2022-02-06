‘Married at First Sight’: Olajuwon Astounds Everyone With His Scandalous Past Confession

Olajuwon Shocks Everyone With Scandalous Confession About His Past In ‘Married at First Sight’

The Married at First SightSeason 14 groom stunned the rest of the cast – and viewers – with an eyebrow-raising confession on the Feb.

2 episodes of Lifetime’s reality show.

Never in our lives have we felt so uneasy… (hashtag)MAFS(hashtag)[email protected]_yellowjacketpic.twitter.comlSxx9UXiU0

Lindsay Fights Mark After He Says He Wants to ‘Go Slow’ — After They Consummated Their Marriage ‘Married at First Sight’: Lindsay Fights Mark After He Says He Wants to ‘Go Slow’ — After They Consummated Their Marriage ‘Married at First Sight’: Lindsay Fights Mark After He

The brides and grooms, who are currently on their honeymoon in Puerto Rico, got together for a game of Never Have I Ever in the most recent episode of Married at First Sight.

Although Jasmina did admit to being arrested after a fight in high school, many of the revelations were relatively minor.

Steve also admitted to having cheated on a previous partner, which his wife Noi was not happy to learn in such a public setting.

“I just wish I had known that information about my husband in the privacy of my own home.”

“Either that, or I’ll never know,” she added.

The real shockers, however, were yet to come.

Olajuwon wasn’t hiding anything when the game moved on to questions about sexual experiences.

The players had to first reveal whether or not they had a threesome.

Katina inquired of her husband, “Have you had one?”

He replied, “Of course.”

Then Olajuwon asked a question that had his fellow cast members speechless.

“Have you ever slept with someone from the same family?” he wondered. “… Has anyone ever messed with a woman or a man and then messed with their family, like their cousin?”

Before Olajuwon dropped the bomb, the rest of the Married at First Sight contestants quickly responded in the negative.

He admitted that he had “messed with a mother and her daughter.”

Noi replied, “That’s really strange.”

She wasn’t the only one who felt that way, based on the shocked expressions on most people’s faces.

Olajuwon later asked everyone if they’d consider having a threesome with their new spouse and someone else.

No one said yes this time, including his wife Katina, who didn’t seem amused by the question.

“I’m just over his wild Isaac stories,” she said, referring to Olajuwon’s former player alter-ego.

“Don’t bring that stuff in here with you.”

It’s not going to happen.”

During Married…, Olajuwon’s story about his past exploits naturally came up…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.