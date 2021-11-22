‘Married at First Sight’ Returns to Boston for Season 14: Meet the Couples! ‘Married at First Sight’ Returns to Boston for Season 14: Meet the Couples!

Meet the Couples on Season 14 of ‘Married at First Sight’ as it returns to Boston!

Fans of Married at First Sight, rejoice! It’s time to walk down the aisle once more, this time in Boston, as a new set of couples takes a chance on love.

On January 1, the hit Lifetime series will return with a three-hour premiere episode.

Season 6 fan favorites Shawniece and Jephte met and married on May 5, 2022 in the city where they met and married.

The new season will introduce ten new strangers who will meet for the first time at the altar before committing to each other for the rest of their lives.

They’ll decide whether to stay married or get divorced after eight weeks.

Alyssa and Chris, a couple in their 30s, are one of the five couples.

Alyssa believes she has had bad luck with men and hopes that the show will help her find love.

Chris has only ever been in long-term relationships that ended after the “honeymoon phase.”

Chris and Alyssa

Jasmina and Michael, both in their late twenties, are looking for love.

Jasmina is healing from infidelity traumas in her family as well as in her own past relationships.

Michael hasn’t had luck with dating apps and is hoping that the show will help him find someone with whom he can connect.

Jasmina and Michael are a couple who have been together for a long time

Katina is 29 years old and ready to settle down after years of self-improvement.

Olajuwon, 29, went to college with MAFS star Jephte and was inspired to join the program to help him overcome his “playboy” tendencies.

Olajuwon and Katina

Lindsey, 34, aspires to have a relationship as long-lasting as her grandparents’, who have been married for over 70 years.

Mark, 37, is looking for a bride after failing to find one online.

He believes in the process so much that he has applied to the show before.

Lindsey and Mark are a couple.

Noi, 33, is well-known among her friends for her proclivity for falling in love, which hasn’t always served her well.

Steve, who is 38 years old, recently discovered that his grandparents, who have been married for 60 years, were married in an arranged marriage.

This prompted him to try out the MAFS format in the hopes of achieving similar results.

Noi and Steve are a couple.

In addition to the new season, a new season 14 Matchmaking Special will premiere on December.

29, which will be visible.

The best news summary from Infosurhoy.

‘Married at First Sight’ Returns to Boston for Season 14: Meet the Couples! ‘Married at First Sight’ Returns to Boston for Season 14: Meet the Couples!

‘Married at First Sight’ Heads Back to Boston for Season 14: Meet the Couples!