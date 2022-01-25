‘Married at First Sight’ Season 14: Chris Feels “Blindsided” After Wedding, Accuses Alyssa of Expecting a “Perfect Person” ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 14: Chris Feels “Blindsided” After Wedding, Accuses Alyssa of Expecting a “Perfect Person”

Chris Feels “Blindsided” After Wedding, Accuses Alyssa of Expecting a “Perfect Person” on Season 14 of “Married at First Sight” Chris Feels “Blindsided” After Wedding, Accuses Alyssa of Expecting a “Perfect Person” on Season 14 of “Married at First Sight” Chris Feels “Blindsided” After Wedding,

On the next episode of Married at First Sight, Season 14, Chris and Alyssa’s marriage appears to be going from bad to worse.

The couple heads to Puerto Rico for their honeymoon after a less-than-spectacular wedding.

Unfortunately, more time together does not appear to spark any sparks between the couple, who some fans believe will not make it to Decision Day.

In January, Chris, a real estate agent, and Alyssa, a dog rescue owner, said “I do.”

But, almost from the start, things went wrong for the couple.

Alyssa wasn’t physically attracted to Chris, and when he tried to talk to her about his hobbies, such as disc golf, she was unimpressed.

Chris described his new wife as “beautiful,” but one of Alyssa’s friends told Chris that he was definitely “out of her comfort zone.”

The newlywed couple returned to the hotel after the reception.

Alyssa, on the other hand, left her husband in the hallway while she spoke with a producer off-camera, claiming that she couldn’t sleep in the same room as him.

They end up spending their wedding night apart.

While Alyssa and Chris had a rocky start to their relationship, it appeared that things would improve once they spent their honeymoon getting to know each other better.

However, it does not appear that this is the case.

“I don’t think I feel comfortable staying in the same room with somebody I don’t know very well,” she says in a teaser for the next episode of Married at First Sight Season 14, which airs in January (via Twitter).

She claims, “He just rubbed me the wrong way.”

Even though it’s only the honeymoon, there appears to be trouble in paradise…Don’t miss a brand-new episode of (hashtag)MAFS tomorrow night at 87c pic.twitter.comcQX8zu6sQh

Chris appears irritated by Alyssa’s refusal to give him a fair chance.

During a heated discussion with the woman the Married at First Sight experts matched him with, he says, “There was never a point in this process where you put in an effort.”

