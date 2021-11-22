‘Married at First Sight’ Season 14 Returns to Boston: Meet the Couples

Season 14 of ‘Married at First Sight’ Returns to Boston: Meet the Couples

The Married at First Sight experts are back for more! Over the years, they’ve helped a lot of hopeful couples find love, and they’re ready to do it again.

Season 14 of the Lifetime hit will premiere in January 2022, following five Boston-based couples on their quest to find The One.

Season 6 was previously filmed in Boston in 2018, with contestants Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre marrying and welcoming a child in August of that year.

According to a press release, the upcoming season will be “romantic, surprising, and wickedly entertaining as ten brave singles meet their stranger spouses at the altar and enter into a marriage without ever meeting before.”

With Viviana Coles at the helm of this dynamic social experiment, the couples will have access to professional guidance as well as each other’s support — even if that support comes in the form of some tough love.”

Each two-hour episode will follow the whirlwind journey “from wedding to honeymoon, to early nesting and navigating the daily struggles that come with a new marriage.” Lifetime will air a two-night event leading up to the premiere, beginning on December 29 with the season 14 Matchmaking Special.

The following night, during the Kickoff Special, the network will host a panel of experts who will give viewers a closer look at the five couples looking for love for the coming season.

On Monday, November 22, the new cast was announced, shortly after part one of the season 13 reunion updated viewers on where the couples are now.

Myrla and Gil, two of the show’s biggest fans, revealed that they had broken up after opting to stay married and move in together during the finale.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t been together since Decision Day,” Gil revealed at the reunion.

“Myrla decided she didn’t want to be with me any longer 14 days after Decision Day.”

“A variety of things” caused their breakup, according to Myrla.

“The initial attraction and chemistry were not there for me from the start, and I realized I wasn’t happy,” she said.

“I believe there was some attraction, but I believe there must be more.”

