Married at First Sight’s Alyssa Ellman believes that appearances matter, but Chris Collette ‘isn’t her type,’ according to her.

Before admitting that new husband Chris Collette “isn’t her type,” MARRIED at First Sight star Alyssa Ellman said physical attraction is “important” to her.

On the new season of Married at First Sight, Alyssa, 30, marries stranger Chris, 35.

Alyssa admits how important it is to her to be physically attracted to her husband in an exclusive preview clip obtained by The Sun.

“Physical appearance and personality are super important,” she said as she prepared for the wedding.

There has to be a physical attraction for me.

I want to walk down the aisle and be satisfied with what I see at the end, and I hope he is as well!”

Alyssa then read a letter from her soon-to-be husband, tearing up as she read the “nice” note.

“He’s so nice! I feel like he knew that’s what I needed to hear,” she said after reading the thoughtful letter.

I’m glad I learned a little more about him before I walk down the aisle with him.

“I get the impression that he knows exactly what I’m looking for.

It simply feels good.

The only thing that comes to mind is that I hope he thinks I’m cute and that I think he thinks I’m cute.

“Let’s hope that’s the case.”

That wasn’t the case for Alyssa in a different MAFS episode.

In her confessional after their wedding, she described their interaction as “awkward.”

Despite his praise for her beauty, she claims he “normally wouldn’t be [her]type” and “looks like a real estate agent.”

Alyssa’s bio says she rescues animals and sees the show as an “opportunity to find love.”

After the honeymoon phase ended, Chris discovered he was “incompatible” with previous girlfriends, and he hopes the experts can find someone who will keep his interest “long term.”

On Lifetime, Wednesdays at 87c, Married at First Sight airs.