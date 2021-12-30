Bao Huong Hoang and Zack Freeman, who met after their divorces on Married at First Sight, talk about how they met.

Bao Huong Hoang and Zack Freeman of Married at First Sight discuss how they met after their divorces.

When Bao Huong Hoang and Zack Freeman entered the Married at First Sight world, they were both married to other people.

Bao, 36, was paired with Johnny Lam while Zack, 27, was paired with Michaela Clark.

After Season 13, both couples divorced, and Bao and Zack got back together.

“After filming, we hung out a lot and got to know each other really well, and I felt like it was worth exploring because of how she made me feel,” Zack says in an exclusive sneak peek from Married at First Sight: Kicking Off Boston, which premieres on Thursday, December 30.

During the special, which was filmed in October, the couple is very cozy with one another, and Bao appears much more confident than she did during her season.

“I like being a hero despite being goofy, giddy, and awkward.”

“He accepts me for who I am,” she says.

He, on the other hand, believes that he is the fortunate one.

“I’m glad I met her because this entire process was initially difficult for me, but now I can say it was well worth it.”

“It’s actually amazing,” Zack says of his marriage, which has been ups and downs since the show began.

The couple’s exes, Michaela, 27, and Johnny, 35, are unsure how they feel about their relationship.

“I’m sure they found out because it was on some blogs and stuff.”

Zack declares, “I couldn’t care less.”

“I send them my warmest greetings.”

“It doesn’t matter how they handled it; we need to move on.”

Zack and Bao’s relationship, unfortunately, did not last.

According to Us Weekly earlier this month, the couple called it quits after she discovered he was having an affair.

He has not yet responded to the allegations made against him.

Elena Guevara claims she tried to talk to Zack about it after seeing photos of him with Bao over Thanksgiving, but he denied having a girlfriend.

After that, she spoke with Bao.

“He’s the one who’s wrong.”

I didn’t make a single blunder… and

