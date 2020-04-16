Married at First Sight’s Decision Day Isn’t Complete Without Dramatic Walk Off

On Decision Day, it’s truly all or nothing.

During tonight’s all-new Married at First Sight, five couples came together to sit down with the show’s experts to reveal if they’d like to stay married or they’d like to get a divorce.

While cameras have been rolling for eight weeks, many viewers were still eagerly waiting to see which couples were willing to keep fighting and which couples were ready to call everything off.

Like season’s past, not every match had a happy ending. But at the same time, some couples appeared stronger than ever. “I do think there’s a chance and I think this chance is worth taking because we don’t get chances at love often,” Derek Sherman shared in tonight’s episode.

So who’s still together and going to make it work? And who’s ready to move on as a single individual—possibly for the better? Get the scoop on all of Washington D.C.’s couples below.

Austin Hurd and Jessica Studer

Decision: Still Married

While Jessica was dreading Austin’s travel-filled work schedule and wondering why her husband had yet to use the “love” word, the registered nurse got everything she wanted and more on Decision Day. “I see you love me. I feel the commitment and I truly see you have my back every single day and it makes me know I love you,” Austin shared. “Of course I want to stay married to you.” And after hearing the l word, Jessica couldn’t help but joke, “I knew it all along.”

Taylor Dunklin and Brandon Reid

Decision: Divorced

Although E! News previously confirmed that the couple split with Brandon filing for an annulment, viewers still had to watch one last dramatic scene. Brandon showed up late to Decision Day and tried (and failed) to explain why he quit the show after a disagreement with production. “We’ve had some good times. I feel like we were on the break of starting more and new communication but with all the things that have transpired, it might not be the best for us to try to continue,” Taylor shared. “With that being said, I would like to get a divorce.” What was Brandon’s reaction? He quickly walked off set but not before saying “I’m over it.”

Meka Jones and Michael Watson

Decision: Divorced

Viewers weren’t surprised to learn that Meka wanted a divorce after eight weeks of marriage. “It’s the hardest relationship that I’ve ever been in but I think in the past few days, I did see some of the progress that I needed to see in order to consider still being in a marriage,” she shared. “I think overall, there has been too much deception. There are so many things I’m unsure about. I still don’t feel like I know who my husband is…so for that reason I do want a divorce.” As for Michael, he made it clear that he doesn’t believe in divorce and was “disappointed” with the ending.

Katie Conrad and Derek Sherman

Decision: Still Married

Up until the very end, fans were wondering if Katie was going to stay committed to Derek. Ultimately, both parties couldn’t give up on this love story just yet. “During these past eight weeks, I’ve grown to appreciate a lot about you. You are definitely committed and dedicated to our marriage and to me but I also feel like we have struggled. Sometimes I feel like it feels like just a friendship and I have really been struggling with making this decision,” Katie shared. “I’m not ready to give up yet so I would like to stay married. We don’t give up easily…I’m not ready to give up yet.”

Mindy Shiben and Zach Justice

Decision: Divorced

Earlier this season, Mindy pulled the plug on her marriage after her husband was consistently resistant to doing what married people do like moving in together. On Decision Day, the figure skating coach showed no regrets about her decision. “You have not been a good husband to me. I’m glad this has been a learning experience for you because I think that in the future you need to learn how to treat people a lot better,” she shared. “I’ve been focusing on my own well being and I’ve been doing well.”

So what does tonight’s results mean for the franchise as a whole? See where all the couples stand in our gallery below.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays night at 8 p.m. only on Lifetime. And watch the premiere of Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam May 20 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.