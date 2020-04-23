Married at First Sight’s Derek and Katie Split After Cheating Scandal Rocks Reunion

And just like that, another couple has called it quits.

On tonight’s Married at First Sight reunion show, Katie Conrad and Derek Sherman revealed that they are no longer married. Instead, they are in the process of getting a divorce.

“Thankfully, Katie made it really easy not to be able to fall in love with her. I got hurt,” Derek shared with host Kevin Frazier. “Katie confessed to me that she had an affair with her ex about a week ago.”

He continued, “My greatest fear is that she would have an affair with her ex. Then I find out just several days ago that literally the day after the honeymoon, she slept with him. I‘ve heard it from five different people…I do strongly believe that you did have an affair with you ex while we were filming and I don’t believe anything you say because I don’t trust you anymore.”

Katie strongly denied sleeping with her ex after her honeymoon with Derek but admitted to having a “physical slip up” later on in the marriage.

So what led to Katie going back to her ex even if she had no intention of getting into a serious relationship with him?

“We weren’t having any physical connection at all,” she told Derek. “I felt the more I got to know [Derek], the more I was moving away from growing in love with him.”

During the reunion, which filmed nearly five months after Decision Day, the couple said they found new tenants to take over their year-long lease. And before the discussion ended, both parties wished each other well in finding love.

“The reason I didn’t want to go any longer is because I didn’t want to take that away from you by us trying to find it when I knew that wasn’t going to happen,” Katie explained.

Tonight’s news means Austin Hurd and Jessica Studer are the only couple from the current season still married. But where do other marriages stand from the franchise? Check in with our gallery below.

Mark your calendars for the premiere of Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam (produced by Kinetic Content) on May 20 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.