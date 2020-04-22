Married at First Sight’s Meka Reveals Why She Really Divorced Michael

Meka Jones is ready to speak her truth.

One week after viewers watched the Married at First Sight star express her wishes to divorce her husband Michael Watson on Decision Day, it’s safe to say there are no regrets.

In an exclusive statement to E! News, Meka explained why she couldn’t stay in the marriage after the eight-week experiment.

“I signed up to be Married at First Sight because I wanted to find my person. I wanted someone that I could experience life with, someone to grow with and build lifelong memories with,” she shared with us. “I think the reason my marriage didn’t work out was because it was built on lies. Michael wasn’t honest about who he was and that affected the marriage in a huge way. We had other struggles, of course, but everything else I think we could’ve overcome.”

Meka continued, “In the future I hope that Michael can look back on this experience and really get the help that he needs so that he can be prepared to enter into a relationship. For myself, I am beyond hopeful that I will find the man of my dreams.”

During tonight’s reunion airing on Lifetime, host Kevin Frazier will sit down with all of the couples to see where they stand nearly five months after Decision Day.

In an exclusive sneak peek obtained by E! News, Meka and Michael appear on different pages after watching a recap of their love story.

“Honestly, it’s crazy to watch how much I went through. This was my life for two months. Two months of begging somebody to just be honest,” she shared. “Watching it back and watching all the inconsistencies, that’s only a portion of it. It’s mind boggling to me.”

Michael replied, “I understand what she said. That’s not my experience in the marriage.”

Watch the conversation unfold when Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs tonight at 8 p.m. on Lifetime. And mark your calendars for the premiere of Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam May 20 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.