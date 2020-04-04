Married to Medicine Stars Share Their Coronavirus Perspective From the Front Lines

When it comes to the Coronavirus, the Married to Medicine cast has a front-row seat to this pandemic.

As health care workers around the world try to provide the best care for thousands of sick patients, some familiar faces from Bravo are doing their part to save the lives of Atlanta residents infected with COVID-19.

“As an emergency physical, I would like for Americans to take the CDC recommendations to socially isolate very seriously,” Dr. Eugene Harris explained to E! News exclusively. “A lot of Americans will not be seriously medically affected directly by Coronavirus, but oftentimes will pose an extreme risk to others in the community who have weak immune systems…I want people to take this seriously.”

For Dr. Contessa Metcalfe and her husband Dr. Scott Metcalfe, they can’t help but feel a little uneasy about what’s to come.

“I am absolutely working longer hours and so is my husband and we put ourselves in harm’s way every single day we are at work,” Dr. Contessa shared. “I don’t think, with exception of when we were at war in Iraq and Afghanistan while I was in the Navy, I’ve seen health care workers as fearful as our patients since at any moment a doctor can become a patient.”

Get more perspective on the Coronavirus from Bravo’s Married to Medicine cast below.

Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Damon Kimes

While Dr. Heavenly has had to close her office for any non-emergency procedures, the celebrity dentist still sees post-operative patients needing follow ups as well as emergency cases like tooth absences. As for her husband, Dr. Damon is thankful to have a business that does not have to close. “We have ramped up our personal protective measures and we spend almost double the time cleaning and sanitizing the office,” Dr. Heavenly explained to us. “Our patients are thankful we have changed measures to meet their needs.” The couple urges Americans to stay home. And while the hospitals absolutely need supplies, there is also a need for all workers including Dr. Damon who specializes in pain, family addiction and emergency medicine.

“We want Americans to know the front line extends past hospitals. Of course the emergency departments and intensive care units deserve the most support but N95 masks are needed for all health care workers,” Dr. Heavenly shared. “We need the protection. If you have unopened N95 masks or the equivalent, please donate to your local hospital and medical offices.”

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe and Dr. Scott Metcalfe

Like so many parents today, Dr. Contessa and Dr. Scott are trying their best to balance work and family. “Scott and I have been asked to put medicine first and I felt really guilty about not keeping up with our kids’ school work,” Dr. Contessa shared with us. “[Parents are] going to have to cut ourselves some slack…Please be reassured that home is the best place for them right now.”

According to Dr. Contessa, the pandemic has made her even more passionate about public health and becoming a surgeon general one day. “I’m honored to be a doctor and to have the opportunity to take care of patients during this crisis,” she explained. “I commend Dr. Jerome Adams and Dr. Anthony Fauci for their medical leadership.”

At the same time, the Bravo star believes the data we were given was “inaccurate” leaving some to be completely misinformed and unprepared for the crisis. “We were told before this started that young people were relatively spared. However, this virus affects everyone,” Dr. Contessa explained. “We really need to take these precautions seriously especially in regards to isolation because we have seen people in their 20s and 30s on ventilators and even dying due to COVID-19.”

Dr. Eugene Harris and Toya Bush-Harris

Like many doctors, Dr. Eugene has a new routine for leaving the hospital and returning home. “I now have to take my clothes off in the garage and Lysol my bags before entering home,” he shared with E! News. “We’ve never washed our hands quite this much.”

Dr. Eugene and Toya want to “normalize” their children’s daily lives so that they are not “living in fear.” “This has been a very trying time. We’ve taken on the role of elementary school teachers while trying to entertain Ashton and Avery from day to day,” he explained. “On a brighter note, we have played so many family games, learned a lot about our children’s needs when it comes to certain subjects in school and have great meals together. These memories are priceless and gives us more to look back on in the future.”

And as hospitals continue to have daily meetings and updates from the CDC on best practices, Dr. Eugene has a message of hope during the chaos. “I believe that Americans are learning to be nicer to each other and families are growing closer so if there’s a silver lining, I believe it’s that.”

