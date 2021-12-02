Marsai Martin’s Coming-of-Age Comedy ‘Saturdays’ Gets a Series Order on Disney Channel

Marsai Martin can now add another achievement to her impressive resume.

Saturdays, the coming-of-age comedy series starring the Black-ish star, received a series order from Disney on Tuesday.

Martin’s production company, Genius Entertainment, serves as executive producer for the series.

“We’re ecstatic to be working with Marsai, Norman, Nicole, Joshua, and Carol to bring this adventure to our audiences,” Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, said.

“We’re confident that audiences will fall in love with Paris, her friends, and her family as they share in the joy, laughter, and music of roller skating.”

Martin, Vance, Nicole Dow, and Joshua and Carol Martin will executive produce the single-camera series, which was created and written by Norman Vance Jr.

Saturdays follows Paris Johnson (Danielle Jalade), a teen who considers roller skating to be a part of her soul, according to a press release.

She looks forward to the weekends when she can visit her sanctuary, the neon-lit Saturdays, a seemingly magical wood-floor roller-rink where the impossible happens all the time.

Paris can hang out with her best friends (the We-B-Girlz skate crew), deal with life with her DJ brother London, and work toward becoming a Golden, a member of Saturday’s skating elite chosen by the mystical owner of the rink, The Duchess.

In addition to Omar Gooding, Golden Brooks, Jermaine Harris, and Daria Johns, the film stars Omar Gooding, Golden Brooks, Jermaine Harris, and Daria Johns.

On Instagram, Gooding shared several behind-the-scenes photos of the cast and crew filming the pilot episode to celebrate the news.

“Now you know why the cheesin was made.

On this one, @marsaimartin @nvanjr the CAST did the writing and producing.

“Our fans are in for a treat!! Something for all age groups!! And you KNOW we bringing the funny,” he wrote. “@daniellejalade @therealgolden47….the brand @disney…God is GOODT.”

People, keep smiling!!”

Omar Gooding (@omargooding) shared this.

Martin spoke with ET about the series in March, calling it “dope” and saying, “I’m blessed and glad that it’s finally out there, and it’s a green lit, and we’re shooting it actually next week.”

“I’ve always wanted a roller skating rink.”

