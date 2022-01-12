Marsha Thomason says of the third season of The Bay, “We’re spoilt with streaming.”

‘With streaming, we’re spoiled,’ Marsha Thomason says of the third season of The Bay.

The Manchester-born actor talks about life in LA, dropping out of acting school, and why not every hit drama needs a revival as she steps in for Morven Christie in ITV’s thriller.

When Morven Christie announced she wouldn’t be returning to ITV’s gripping thriller The Bay, the show’s creators were faced with a difficult decision.

Should they take it as a sign to end the show, despite its popularity? Should they recast DS Lisa Armstrong and hope that their loyal audience of nearly eight million didn’t mind? Or should they take a chance and introduce an entirely new character as the new lead? Enter Marsha Thomason.

Thomason is best known for her roles in Lost, White Collar, and the 2003 Disney film The Haunted Mansion. In the third season, she will play DS Jenn Townsend, an overworked (but capable) family liaison officer.

It’s still the quintessential seaside thriller – gloomy and, at times, depressing, with death and secrets counterbalancing the joy of arcades and quaint piers; it’s still set in Morecambe; and it still follows one murder case throughout the series.

Except for Thomason’s casting, the show is nearly identical.

That was one of the reasons Thomason was eager to succeed Christie: she knew the loyal audience wouldn’t have to deal with too much change.

The clincher, however, was that it was shot on location in Morecambe, less than an hour away from her hometown of Moston in Manchester.

“Getting to work there is such a treat.”

I get to stay in a nice apartment or hotel and see my family, which I adore.”

Thomason is wearing Christmas pyjamas in the home she shares with her husband and young daughter in Los Angeles when I speak with her.

After starring as Eddie Murphy’s wife in The Haunted Mansion, she relocated to the area.

“When someone tells me they remember me from that,” she laughs, “it’s a complicated feeling.”

“I’ll get a grown man to tell me it was his favorite movie when he was a kid.”

She fell in love with the LA sun after the shoot, landed a role in the NBC drama Las Vegas, and has been living in the US ever since.

“Instead of saying ‘water,’ I say ‘warder.’

I use the word ‘erb’ to describe it.

