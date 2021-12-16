Martell Holt’s Mistress Slams His Other Co-Stars for Infidelity on ‘Love and Marriage: Huntsville’

Martell Holt’s marriage ended due to his longtime affair with his mistress, which is no secret to Love and Marriage: Huntsville fans.

While Martell was still married to Melody, the woman, Arionne Curry, became pregnant with his child.

But things got even more complicated when Martell’s co-stars revealed that they were around him while he was with Curry.

Curry is now claiming that the other men on the show have had affairs as well.

As it turns out, Curry has met some of the show’s cast members.

They admitted to hanging out with her in 2015 while on a guys trip to Atlanta.

“She only came up once.”

“That’s literally the only time I’ve been around her,” Marsau said during Part 2 of the Season 3 reunion special. “But I’ve been around him and she’s been around.”

Maurice, Curry’s brother, denied ever seeing him.

The cast then got into a heated debate about whether it’s appropriate to be around a mistress, especially if the mistress’s spouse is a mutual friend.

“I didn’t see them do anything,” Maurice claimed, “but I did say to Martell, ‘This ain’t it.'”

Maurice’s wife expressed her displeasure at learning that her husband was aware of Holt’s affair.

“‘That’s shady as f–k,’ I told him.

That’s not something you do.

These are the people we know.

“He didn’t tell me about it,” Latisha, his wife, said.

However, Marsau claims that he never “celebrated” Holt cheating on his wife.

According to Scott, Marsau attempted to warn Holt about the dangers of continuing to see Curry.

Holt clearly didn’t pay attention.

Curry became aware of the segment and took to Instagram to claim that Holt wasn’t the only one who was messing with his wife.

The Scott brothers, she claims, were also deceiving her.

Maurice’s claim that he’s never been around her is false, she claims, and she claims Holt invited her to the all-boys trip in Atlanta in question.

Maurice allegedly cheated on his then-fiancee, Kimmie Grant-Scott, while she was there, she claims.

“This is the trip when Maurice was f——g with this b—h linebacker,” she wrote in a recent Instagram story, according to…

