Martha Kelly Didn’t Try Out for Laurie in ‘Euphoria’

‘Euphoria’: Martha Kelly Wasn’t a Candidate for Laurie’s Part

Euphoria premiered its second season on HBO in January.

a)

Laurie, a drug dealer, was played by Martha Kelly in the new season.

Kelly’s character is quite menacing, despite Laurie’s calm exterior.

Kelly revealed in an interview with Vulture that she didn’t have to audition for the role of Laurie.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Euphoria’s second season episode 5.]

There’s a reason Kelly seems to fit Laurie so well, and it’s because she auditioned for the part.

Kelly told Vulture that she was asked to play a “villain” on Euphoria.

“I didn’t go through the process of auditioning.”

Someone from Euphoria reached out to my manager at the start of 2020, just before the pandemic, and said they were considering me for a role, a really interesting kind of villain,” Kelly said.

“Before everything shut down, I met with Sam and they offered me the part, which I gratefully accepted.”

Then everything went downhill, and we had to shoot much later.”

Kelly was “nervous” about portraying a villain in a dramatic series when she was approached to play Laurie.

“I’d already read the scripts when I met Sam, and I was terrified of playing someone as bad as her.”

“I’d only done comedies before this, and I was afraid of being that unlikable,” Kelly told Vulture. “But he was so lovely, and he made me feel like, Okay, this is worth trying.”

on the following (hashtag)EUPHORIApic.twitter.comjnqZhtkuaZ on the following (hashtag)EUPHORIApic.twitter.comjnqZhtkuaZ on the following (hashtag

Jacob Elordi ‘Can Empathize With’ Nate the Most About His Parents in ‘Euphoria’

Laurie does not appear scary at first glance due to her soft and deadpan expression.

Laurie does not become an unsettling person until viewers of Euphoria spend more time with her.

“… Sam is extremely astute to recognize that a mild-mannered sociopath is far scarier and more dangerous in real life.

“Everyone knows to be on guard if someone is aggressive up front,” Kelly said in her Vulture interview.

“But, on occasion, truly manipulative sociopaths are not only mild-mannered, but charming,” the actor continued.

They can pretend to be the victim, as Laurie does at the end of the previous episode.”

Fezco Was Meant to Die in Season 1 of ‘Euphoria’

Season 2 episode 5, “Stand…,” gives fans of Euphoria more Laurie.

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.