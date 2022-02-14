Martha Kelly was unsure if she could film a scene as Laurie because it was ‘Very Disturbing.’

“Stand Still Like the Hummingbird,” Season 2 Episode 5 of Euphoria, is one of the most intense episodes of the series thus far.

Laurie (Martha Kelly) spends some key scenes with Rue (Zendaya) in this episode, and viewers learn more about her.

Kelly told Vulture that filming a scene in the episode was “uncomfortable” because it was “disturbing.”

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Euphoria season 2 episode 5.]

Rue pays Laurie a visit while she’s going through withdrawals in “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird.”

Laurie injects Rue with morphine, bathes her, and Rue wakes up fully clothed the next morning.

Laurie seems to be planning on forcing Rue into prostitution throughout the episode.

As a result, Kelly found it difficult to film the scenes with Rue.

“It was very upsetting to me.”

“I was really uncomfortable and nervous the day we shot the bathroom stuff with Rue, and I was really glad when it was over, and also really grateful [for]the way Sam chose to shoot it, where the focus is on that little squirrel or chipmunk, and Laurie and Rue are completely out of focus in the background,” Kelly told Vulture.

“That was a huge relief because we didn’t have to do anything where Laurie put her hands on Rue and moved her around,” she continued.

I was like, “I don’t know if I can do this,” when I read that in the script.

It’s definitely creepy, pedophilia-style kid exploitation.”

Fezco Was Meant to Die in Season 1 of ‘Euphoria’

Kelly primarily acted in comedies and performed as a stand-up comedian before landing the role of Laurie on Euphoria.

Kelly brought some of her comedic talents to the role, which was appropriate given her background.

Kelly explained her feelings about Laurie to Vulture, saying:

“As a stand-up comedian, I always want to be likable, so I tried to back out of her creepiness as much as possible.”

A part of me wished there was a way to avoid going full monster.

But it’s also more terrifying.

It reminds me of a documentary about a man who forged a number of documents before murdering several people.

Some of the people knew him and were duped by him.

They became so after he was caught…

