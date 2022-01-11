Martha Plimpton, who played Stef in The Goonies as a child, looks nothing like she did 37 years ago.

Martha Plimpton, who played Stef in The Goonies as a child, is unrecognizable 37 years later.

THE Goonies is a classic 1980s film about a group of teenagers on the hunt for hidden treasure.

The film starred Corey Feldman, Josh Brolin, and Sean Astin and was released in 1985.

While the majority of the characters were male, Andy and Stef, two female characters, played an important role in the story.

Martha Plimpton, who was already a model and actor when she was cast in the film, played the latter.

She continued to act in movies like The Mosquito Coast and Running on Empty after The Goonies.

Martha continued to act after she grew up, but primarily in television shows rather than feature films.

Shows like ER, Raising Hope, and The Good Wife have been among them.

Her most recent acting credits include the TV series Generation, in which she plays Megan, and the upcoming film A Town Called Malice.

“By nature, I have been given an odd face,” Martha previously admitted to Believer Mag about how she felt about her career around the time of The Goonies.

When I express myself, my face moves and does strange things.

“If you want to be an ingenue, that’s not a good quality.”

An ingenue is a beautiful girl onto whom you can easily project your emotions and fantasies.

I have baggage to bring.

“I have muscles in my face that move in ways I’m not aware of when I talk.

“I’m not your average romantic lead.”

“I was always going to be a character actress in movies at that age, due to biology and my face,” she continued.

This ended up being a fantastic decision.

“I was frustrated at the time because I wanted to play lead roles and do more complicated work, and character work for women my age was nonexistent at the time, in the 1980s and partially in the 1990s.”

“I’d always be the best friend—every line was a question to me.”