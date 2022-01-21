Martha Stewart talks about her time dating Anthony Hopkins and why she ended things with him.

Martha Stewart and Anthony Hopkins were once a power couple, but she ended their relationship because of his role in The Silence of the Lambs!

On Wednesday, the 80-year-old lifestyle guru appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show for a segment called “Where’s the Lie,” in which the guest lists three noteworthy facts about themselves and host Ellen DeGeneres must guess which of the three is a lie.

“I dated Sir Anthony Hopkins but broke up with him because I couldn’t stop thinking of him as Hannibal Lecter,” the first clue in the game’s second round read on the screen.

DeGeneres almost ignored that hint because she couldn’t fathom why Stewart would end his relationship with the legendary actor.

Stewart revealed it was true, much to everyone’s surprise.

“I have a big scary house in Maine that’s all by itself on 100 acres in the woods, and I couldn’t even imagine taking Anthony Hopkins there,” Stewart explained.

That was impossible for me.

“All I could think about was him eating…”

“Wait, did you date him?” DeGeneres inquired, “And you stopped because of that?” Stewart replied, “Yeah,” eliciting laughter and applause from the audience.

Hopkins won an Academy Award for Best Actor the following year for his performance as a serial killer who ate his victims in the 1991 horror movie.

Stewart revealed she’s dating someone but wouldn’t name them during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in December.

She had the pick of the litter after revealing in April that she “got so many proposals and so many proposals” after posting her poolside thirst trap.

Stewart agreed that her pool shot was “definitely a thirst trap” after ET’s Nischelle Turner explained the term to her.

Stewart said of the photo, “I just thought I looked great coming out of the pool.”

“My camera switched to selfie mode on the backwards setting, and I looked fantastic.”

My face was bathed in sunlight.

‘Oh, that looks nice,’ I thought, and snapped a photo.

It appeared to be quite appealing.”

CONTENT RELATED TO THIS SUBJECT:

Martha Stewart Recalls Dating Anthony Hopkins and Why She Broke up With Him