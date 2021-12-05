Martha Stewart’s ‘Thirst Trap’ pool photo may have led to a new man in her life.

Martha Stewart’s ‘Thirst Trap’ Pool Photo Could Have Resulted in a New Love Interest in Her Life

Last summer, Martha Stewart’s seductive Instagram photo from her pool may have caught the attention of at least one eligible bachelor.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she revealed that the photo, which she admitted was an accident, resulted in a flood of messages from men.

Andy Cohen, the show’s host, asked if those DMs led to someone special, and she said no.

“I shouldn’t say no,” he teased later.

Yes, but I won’t tell you.”

Stewart said she was having a good time in the pool while quarantining in her East Hamptons home in July 2020.

She included a long landscape of the pool and her beautiful backyard, as well as a shot of herself looking sultry and sexy by the pool’s edge.

“On an 89-degree day, my pool in East Hampton is the place to be!” she captioned the picture.

“When I built the pool thirty years ago, it was designed to be as chlorine-free as possible, with a natural concrete finish (no paint), and it had to fit in a long, narrow space between the house and the property line.

I made it extra deep for diving and without any protruding steps so we could race the length without fear of hitting anything.

It’s still a fun place to swim after all these years!”

On Instagram, the photo received over 240,000 likes, with one fan commenting, “here is the original thirst trap photo that broke the internet.”

Stewart explained that she was attempting to capture a good shot of a planter at the pool’s far end when she was pleasantly surprised by the results.

She told People, “By accident, I took a pool selfie photo.”

“I was attempting to photograph the lovely turquoise planter at the pool’s end, but the camera was trained on me, so I simply snapped it.”

Because it was so appealing, I decided to share it.

I had no idea what a ‘thirst trap’ was until now.

I’m now on the hunt for the next thirst trap.

It’s just fun for me to do those promiscuous, provocative things.”

