Martin Clunes jets off to the Pacific Islands on ITV tonight.

Tonight on ITV, Martin Clunes jets off to the Pacific Islands.

On Channel 4, the Apprentice candidates create toothbrushes for children, and Screw continues.

ITV, 9 p.m.

Happily, the personable Martin Clunes isn’t easy to be envious of as he explores some of the 168 islands and atolls that make up the world’s largest ocean.

He starts in French Polynesia, which, despite its name, is still very much a part of France and, as Clunes points out, is now more a part of Europe than Britain.

Before heading off to swim with sharks and visit the island bought by Marlon Brando and turned into one of the world’s first eco-resorts, he is greeted with a flower garland at Tahiti airport, which is not just a tourist gimmick but also a welcome accorded to locals.

BBC One, 8 p.m

This week’s den has a strong environmental theme, starting with a husband-and-wife team selling eco-friendly decorating tools.

There’s also a South African entrepreneur looking for funding for his plant-based beauty products (“do you drink it or apply it?” Deborah Meaden wonders, perplexed by the packaging), and a “grass pee blanket” for puppy training excites the dog-owning Dragons.

BBC One at 9 p.m

Lord Sugar challenges his contestants to market a brand-new electric toothbrush to children aged six to eight.

It’s a very specific demographic, but that’s the point of the challenge: aspiring business moguls must also create an app to encourage kids to brush their teeth.

They then make presentations to two major buyers about their package.

BBC Two at 9:00 p.m.

The second episode of Francis Whately’s series shifts from Andy Warhol’s Coca-Cola bottleElvisMarilyn portraits to screen prints of the electric chair at Sing Sing prison, a grieving Jackie Kennedy, and police dogs attacking civil rights marchers in Alabama, which depict the optimism of the American Dream as portrayed by Andy Warhol in his Coca-Cola bottleElvisMarilyn portraits.

These were the Factory years, when Warhol and his acolytes, high on amphetamines, began making their long, experimental, and extremely boring films, The Velvet Underground became the house band, and Valerie Solanas pulled a gun on the artist.

Channel 4 at 9 p.m.

The warders’ cynical to realistic attitude toward the inmates provides a lot of the “comedy” in this comedy-drama, and there’s plenty of drama in this second episode as one of the inmates.

