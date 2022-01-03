Martin Henderson teased a major breakup in Season 4 of ‘Virgin River.’

Martin Henderson hinted at a major breakup in Season 4 of ‘Virgin River.’

Mel Monroe’s (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan’s (Martin Henderson) romance has been chronicled in Virgin River.

Mel relocated from Los Angeles to Virgin River in search of a new beginning.

The nurse, on the other hand, had not expected to fall for the retired Marine and owner of Jack’s bar.

Life threw a curveball at the couple just when they appeared to be in a good place.

Henderson has now hinted at a major breakup in Season 4 of the show.

Paige is already dead in ‘Virgin River,’ according to fans.

After going back and forth about their relationship, everything seemed to be fine between Mel and Jack, from Mel’s healing from the loss of her husband and firstborn child to Charmaine’s (Lauren Hammersley) pregnancy announcement.

However, Jack’s concerns about the future led him to terminate their relationship.

Mel decided to pursue her dream of becoming a mother during the couple’s brief breakup.

She underwent IVF treatment with an embryo she’d created with her late husband.

“It kind of makes sense to me that she decides to go through with it,” the This Is Us star told E! News via Hello!

What she didn’t expect was to rekindle her relationship with Jack not long after, leading her to doubt her child’s paternity.

Why Are So Many Characters from Robyn Carr’s Books Missing From ‘Virgin River’?

Before the fourth season’s filming wrapped, Henderson and Breckenridge gave fans a sneak peek at what went on behind the scenes.

Henderson’s on-set antics, on the other hand, may have hinted at Mel and Jack’s breakup in season 4.

Henderson teased fans that Jack and Mel had broken up in a video posted on social media.

He teased on Express, “Now that we’ve broken up, it’s hard…”

Breckenridge, on the other hand, attempted to put things in perspective.

“Shh!” she exclaimed, “I can’t believe you told them!”

“He’s lying, he’s lying, he’s lying, he’s lying, he’s lying,

He has no idea what he’s talking about, and they haven’t broken up.”

Breckenridge was completely taken aback by Henderson’s behavior.

She exclaimed, “I can’t believe you just said that to people, they’re so sad!”

Henderson, on the other hand, did not relent.

“Yeah, right now we’re doing the breakup scene,” he said.

