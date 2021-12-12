Martin Henderson teased a major Season 4 hint on Instagram for ‘Virgin River.’

Martin Henderson teased a Season 4 teaser on Instagram for ‘Virgin River.’

Virgin River fans are eager for more episodes of the feel-good Netflix drama.

Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), a nurse who relocates from Los Angeles to the small town, is the protagonist of the series, which is based on Robyn Carr’s books.

Mel falls for Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), the town’s bar owner, as she attempts to heal from her past.

Mel and Jack have had many ups and downs over the course of three seasons.

Now, on Instagram, Henderson has dropped a major hint about Season 4 and the couple’s status.

‘Virgin River’: Jack Couldn’t Be Charmaine’s Father

Season 4 of Virgin River has just finished filming.

Netflix announced in September that the show had been renewed for a fifth season, but provided few other details.

According to a Netflix press release, “Netflix has ordered two more seasons of the popular show Virgin River.”

“Victor River, starring Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson, tells the love story of Mel Monroe (Breckenridge), who responds to an ad for a job as a midwife and nurse practitioner in the remote Northern California town of Virgin River, believing it will be the ideal place to start over and leave her painful memories.”

A Netflix series’ post-production process typically takes at least six months, but it could take much longer.

Season 4 of Virgin River does not appear to be coming out until at least mid-2022.

VirginRiver season 4 is coming soon

Paige is already dead in ‘Virgin River,’ according to fans.

Henderson shared a major nugget on his Instagram in honor of the holiday season and the final week of filming Virgin River Season 4.

He posted a photo of himself on set with a smiling Breckenridge.

He wished everyone a happy Thanksgiving.

“Pretending Virgin River is always warm.

Season 4 has one week of shooting left…I hope you all enjoy it when it airs. (hashtag)setlife”

Mel and Jack’s relationship may have survived the uncertainty surrounding Mel’s pregnancy, as this stunning photo suggests.

After all, Breckenridge predicted that the couple would have a difficult time ahead of them.

“If it isn’t Jack’s baby, Jack and Mel are going to have some difficult times ahead of them,” the actor told E! News…

