Martin Kemp is in talks for I’m A Celebrity in a bid to follow in son Roman’s footsteps

MARTIN Kemp could follow son Roman by taking part in TV’s I’m A Celebrity.

The Spandau Ballet star, 58, has been offered a megabucks deal.

A source said: “Martin would be a key signing for I’m A Celeb this year but there’s a massive price attached to his name.

“ITV approached his management company and they’re talking figures.

“Roman was a hit with viewers during the last series so getting Martin would be a coup.”

Last week The Sun told how this year’s series is being filmed at Gwrych Castle, North Wales instead of the Australian jungle due to coronavirus.

The source added: “Martin had been approached earlier in the year but couldn’t have made it work because of prior commitments.

“But after coronavirus cleared his schedule the only thing standing between him and the show is whether ITV can afford his fee.”

DJ Roman, 27, came third last year. Spandau’s Tony Hadley also took part in the show, in 2015.

Roman has revealed Martin was shocked to receive a “thank you” letter and painting from notorious prisoner Charles Bronson after starring in 1990 film The Krays.

