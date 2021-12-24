Martine McCutcheon, star of Love Actually, has lost a staggering amount of weight and appears to be in better shape than ever before.

Martine McCutcheon, star of Love Actually, has lost a shocking amount of weight and appears to be slimmer than ever.

MARTINE McCutcheon appears to be in better shape than ever, and she’s revealed the secrets to her incredible weight loss.

The Love Actually actress has received numerous compliments on her body transformation, and there’s no denying she looks a world away from Natalie in the 2003 Christmas classic.

Fans couldn’t get enough of Martine, 45, in a new photo taken in her garden.

“How did you get so tiny all of a sudden?” one inquired.

“You look the best you’ve ever looked!” exclaimed another.

“You are a beautiful girl who looks amazing,” said a third.

Martine, a former EastEnders actress, has previously admitted to being a fan of the Cambridge Weight Plan diet.

“I didn’t want to do anything too drastic that would make me feel bad because I’ve spent so much time fighting to feel healthy again,” she explained.

“However, after having Rafferty, I found it extremely difficult to shed my baby weight, which had a negative impact on my self-esteem.”

The singer, who gave birth to her son Rafferty in 2015, also stated that having a one-on-one consultant was beneficial to her.

“My weight loss was a little slower than average, but to be honest, I expected that because a lot of diets and food plans didn’t work for me at all because lymes disease and m.e can really mess with your system,” she told OK! magazine.

“Plus, my consultant Donna emphasized that my health is the most important thing, so I took things a little more slowly while feeling more energized, and despite health issues, I was still able to complete it!”

“My BMI is in a much healthier range after only 5 and a half weeks, and I love that I can still have my green juices, porridge, and real food on my step of the plan.”

Martine was diagnosed with ME (also known as Chronic Fatigue Syndrome) in 2011 and later revealed that she had Lyme disease.

She also has Fibromyalgia, a chronic pain condition that affects the entire body.

Martine told HELLO! about living with the conditions, “I look at it as a sign for me to pace myself and rest when I get symptoms or when my body starts clanging.”

“And I think it gives me that when someone else would logically think, ‘Oh, I just need to rest,’ my body does it for me because I don’t do it mentally.”

“So, yeah, I’ve definitely learned to see it as a good messenger rather than something that just gets in the way…

