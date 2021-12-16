Marvel and Sony Confirm Future Spider-Man Crossover Film

We don’t know how long Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he’ll be around for at least one more film after Spider-Man: No Way Home.

At the premiere of No Way Home on Monday night, ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis spoke with Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman about reports that Sony and Marvel Studios had reached an agreement on a new Spider-Man trilogy.

While those plans haven’t been confirmed, Rothman did say that Holland’s character will appear in one more non-Spidey MCU film as part of the existing deal between the two studios.

“It’s a two-way street,” says the narrator.

So we lend one, they lend one, and that’s how Benedict [Cumberbatch] appears in this film,” Rothman explained.

“As a result, we have one more ‘lend back’ that has been committed.

But one thing I can say is that the two companies have a fantastic working relationship, and this is the truth.

I believe it is a shared wish for that to continue.

But there isn’t much to go on right now because, in the end, we’ll just have to ride [Spider-Man: No Way Home] and see what happens.”

