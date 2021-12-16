Marvel Fans React to “Hawkeye’s” Big Villain Reveal

The Big Villain Reveal in “Hawkeye” Gets a Reaction from Marvel Fans

“Ronin,” this week’s Hawkeye episode, gave Marvel Cinematic Universe fans the moment they’d been waiting for.

Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) must deal with Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) in Hawkeye episode five, “Ronin,” which contains SPOILERS.

The Hawkeyes and the Black Widow eventually reconcile their differences.

Yelena later sends Kate a text message as a parting gift, revealing that it was her mother, Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga), who hired her.

She also sends Clint a photograph, which confirms his fears.

Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin, is a participant.

The image depicts Vincent D’Onofrio, who plays the Kingpin on Marvel’s Daredevil.

This reveal was highly anticipated, even though it was hardly surprising after the tease with Echo a few episodes ago.

With the return of the Kingpin, as well as rumors that Charlie Cox will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, many Marvel fans are questioning the canonicity of Netflix’s Marvel shows.

However, for the time being, the majority of them are content to simply freak out online.

Below are some of their Twitter responses.

Let us know what you think about Hawkeye’s return of the Kingpin in the comments.

Disney(plus) is currently streaming Hawkeye.

