Marvel has released a new Yelena Belova featurette called Hawkeye.

Marvel Has Released A New Yelena Belova Featurette

Yelena Belova has returned to play an antagonist in Hawkeye, just months after making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Black Widow.

The post-credits scene for Black Widow set up the next chapter for Florence Pugh’s character, as she was given a mission to assassinate Clint Barton, along with the story that he was the one who killed Natasha.

She now seeks vengeance on her late sister’s best friend in Marvel’s Hawkeye.

Yelena’s return has been greeted with joy by Marvel fans worldwide.

Last week’s fifth episode of the series gave her a lot of screen time, and she’ll get even more in Wednesday’s season finale.

Marvel Studios has released a featurette about Yelena and her transformation from Black Widow to Hawkeye in advance of the new episode.

Florence Pugh plays Yelena Belova.

Episode 5 is now available to watch.

“I did not see it coming that they would put me and Clint against each other when there were early discussions of if Yelena was going to come back,” Pugh says in the video.

“When we finished Black Widow, Scarlett was my entire experience, and she really welcomed me into the MCU,” she says.

“And then to jump into the world of her scene partner was just as sweet.”

“My first two years in the MCU have been fantastic.”

Yelena’s chemistry with Kate Bishop is one of the reasons why her appearance in Hawkeye works so well.

Despite fighting on opposing sides, both women find themselves navigating a world they never imagined, and they have a lot in common.

“So much of Hawkeye is about seeing the world through the eyes of the characters.

So, at the end of [Episode 4], we’re with Kate Bishop as she sees this person, who she has no idea who she is or how she’ll fit into the story,” Bertie, one half of Hawkeye directing duo Bert and Bertie, told Variety.

“But there’s this link, and you can see and feel the new character’s presence.”

What makes that ending so… is a balance between what the audience feels about this character and what Kate feels.

