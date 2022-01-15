Marvel News: In ‘Thor: Love and Thunder,’ Who Will Peter Dinklage Play?

In ‘Thor: Love and Thunder,’ who does Peter Dinklage play?

Peter Dinklage is best known for his portrayal of Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones.

However, in early 2022, there were rumors that the Emmy-winning actor would be cast in another major film, Thor: Love and Thunder, as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The story of the God of Thunder continues in June.

Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Natalie Portman all make cameo appearances in the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Despite the fact that neither Disney nor Dinklage have confirmed his participation in the film, there’s reason to believe he’ll reprise his iconic role.

Matt Damon, Russell Crowe, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, and Melissa McCarthy were among the A-list actors who appeared in Thor: Love and Thunder’s credits, which were posted on IMDb.

Dinklage was not listed among the cast members on the website.

However, keen observers noticed that his name appeared in the Makeup Department credits.

The site lists Lane Friedman as “Hair Stylist: Peter Dinklage,” sparking speculation that the MCU is trying to keep Eitri’s return to the Thor storyline a secret.

Sure, it could be an error, but fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are hoping this means the character Dinklage brought to life in Avengers: Infinity War will return.

Dinklage made his MCU debut as Eitri, the dwarven king of Nidavellir, in Avengers: Infinity War.

His character was crucial in that he was able to recreate Thor’s mighty hammer as a skilled Asgardian weaponsmith.

In Thor: Ragnarok, Mjolnir was destroyed.

To regain his abilities, Thor looks for the star that powers the forge.

Thor travels with Groot and Rocket from Guardians of the Galaxy in search of a new weapon in Avengers: Infinity War.

Eitri is initially hostile to the visitors.

He reveals he forged the Infinity Gauntlet for Thanos while attempting to save the dwarves, who were all killed by the evil leader, after learning of Asgard’s destruction at Thanos’ hands.

Thanos retaliated by turning Eitri’s hands into metal, preventing him from continuing his trade.

While things appear to be bleak for Thor, the last surviving dwarf reveals that he still has the Stormbreaker hammer’s mold.

Groot saves Thor by using his severed arm as a handle for the beloved hammer as Thor tries to refire the forge by tapping the power of the neutron star.

Thor’s strength has returned, and Eitri’s mission has been completed…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.