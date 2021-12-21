Marvel teases a Spider-Man vs. Doctor Strange film.

Marvel teases a Spider-Man vs. Capcom movie.

Next year, the Amazing Spider-Man Beyond era will come to an end, as Marvel Comics teases a Spider-Man vs.

A Spider-Man vs. Spider-Man battle.

Ben Reilly has teamed up with the Beyond Corporation to take Peter Parker’s place as the main Spider-Man in the Marvel Universe.

While Peter recovers in a hospital bed, Ben’s adventures have brought him into contact with the Daughters of the Dragon (Misty Knight and Colleen Wing), Morbius, Doctor Octopus, Lizard, and Miles Morales.

In a series of stories written by Zeb Wells, Patrick Gleason, Cody Ziglar, Kelly Thompson, Saladin Ahmed, Sara Pichelli, Luigi Zagaria, and Chris Allen, it appears Peter will make a full recovery and seek to reclaim the Spider-Man mantle in March.

New secrets behind the Beyond corporation, the addition of Queen Goblin to Spider-Man’s rogues gallery, and that fight between Peter Parker and his clone Ben Reilly for Spider-Man’s future are all teased in the solicitations for March’s Amazing Spider-Man and Miles Morales: Spider-Man issues.

Artist Patrick Gleason’s cover for Amazing Spider-Man (hashtag)93 depicts the unforgettable showdown that Spidey fans will remember.

As they plummet to the ground, Ben, dressed in his new Beyond-furnished Spider-Man costume, is on top of Peter’s body.

Ben also has his hands around Peter’s throat, indicating that he is serious about what he is doing.

It’s unclear what caused the schism between the Spider-Men, though it could have something to do with Ben being blamed for Peter almost dying in a U-Foes attack, resulting in Ben taking over as Spider-Man.

Amazing Spider-Man (hashtag)91 appears to tease a multiversal story centered on a mysterious Door Z Ben Reilly is in search of Miles Morales — who we find out is lost in the multiverse — and the person behind the mysterious Door Z could destroy the entire city; the follow-up in Amazing Spider-Man (hashtag)92 will reveal what really happened to the Lizard; a special one-shot in Amazing Spider-Man (hashtag)92.BE

Below are the covers and solicitations for these issues.

Marvel Teases a Spider-Man vs. Spider-Man Fight