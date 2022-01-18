Marvel TV Timeline on Netflix: How to Stream Limited Series in Order

Timeline of Netflix Marvel TV: How to Watch Limited Series in Order

MARVEL’s Daredevil premiered on Netflix in 2015, and since then, the streaming service has added a slew of new shows featuring lesser-known superheroes set in a shared universe.

So, how do you watch the Marvel Netflix series in the best order possible?

Originally published in April 2015

Matt Murdock, played by Charlie Cox, is a lawyer by day and a vigilante by night in the series.

He was blinded in a toxic accident, but his superhuman senses enabled him to fight crime on the streets of New York’s Hell’s Kitchen.

He fights the Russian Mafia, Japanese Yakuza, and Chinese Triads in the series, and he dons the Daredevil suit for the first time.

November 2015 was the release date.

Jessica Jones is the next show to watch, which follows a former superhero who suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Jessica (Krysten Ritter) begins to rebuild her life by opening her own detective agency to assist others, and she quickly falls in love with Luke Cage (Mike Colter), an ex-con with superhuman strength.

In March of 2016,

Matt has gotten used to his Daredevil role in season two of Daredevil.

Frank Castle, aka The Punisher, played by Jon Bernthal, and Matt’s ex-girlfriend Elektra, played by Élodie Yung, are two new characters introduced in this season.

Date of publication: September 2016

The first season of Luke Cage follows, picking up a few months after Jessica Jones season one ended.

Luke is a bullet-proof superhero who wishes to live a peaceful life, but is forced to fight crime to save the people he cares about.

March 2017

Danny Rand, played by Finn Jones, was thought to have died in a plane crash when he was ten years old, along with his parents.

After being raised by monks who taught him martial arts for 15 years, he has returned to New York.

He has now been chosen to take down The Hand, an evil organization.

July 2017 release

The Defenders brings together all four Marvel superheroes from Netflix for an Avengers-style crossover series.

They’ve banded together to take on The Hand, the organization featured in Iron Fist season one.

November 2017 (released)

Frank Castle, who first appeared in season two of Daredevil, is the subject of the next series.

The former FBI agent witnessed a great deal of corruption, which resulted in the murders of his wife and children.

Frank then transforms into The Punisher and sets out on a mission of vengeance.

March 2018

Jessica Jones returns in the second season with a new case…

