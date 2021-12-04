Marvel Unveils A Major New Iron Man Villain With Connections To Mephisto

A Major New Iron Man Villain With Mephisto Connections Has Been Revealed By Marvel

Marvel has unveiled a major new Iron Man foe with ties to Mephisto, the devil himself.

The new villain in question is none other than “The Iron Inquisitor,” who makes his debut in Jason Aaron and Christopher Ruocchio’s new Avengers (hashtag)50 comic book (Legacy number (hashtag)750!) for Marvel.

The Iron Inquisitor is a villain who wears Iron Man-style armor, but it’s the nature of that armored suit – and the man inside it – that puts a new spin on the entire Iron Man mythos!

(Avengers (hashtag)50 SPOILERS ADVERTISED!)

Avengers (hashtag)50 is a multi-chapter and mini-arc story that takes us on an epic journey across the Avengers universe.

When the Iron Inquisitor attacks time-hopping Avenger Kazar in the middle of a time stream journey in Chapter 6 of that arc, the Iron Inquisitor makes his first appearance.

The mystery of the man inside this armor that combines technology and mysticism is quickly revealed: it’s none other than Howard Stark, Tony Stark’s father!

For a long time, Aaron has teased the return of Howard Stark, as this evil version of Tony’s father has been revealed as Mephisto’s errand boy during this larger story arc leading up to Mephisto’s ultimate plan of conquest.

In his prime, Howard Stark traded his soul to Mephisto for eternal life, but in the Avengers (hashtag)50 story “The Devil and Howard Stark,” we finally learn how this version of Howard Stark came to be.

As it turned out, Earth-4111’s Howard Stark had become obsessed with imagining a future he would never live in, and Mephisto took advantage of that desire to strike a deal.

Howard had to make ultimate sacrifices for his prize, as he did with all Mephisto deals, and we see him gun down a young Tony Stark just as the boy was inventing his first jet boots.

And, as with all devilish deals, the details of how Howard Stark saw his glorious future proved to be his undoing…

Howard Stark’s soul was taken by Mephisto and used as the official armorer of Hell.

He was forced to adopt the Iron Inquisitor persona in order to serve as the chief guard and strike agent for Mephisto’s Council of Red (a cabal of Mephistos from across the multiverse).

