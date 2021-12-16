Marvel vs. Russo Brothers

Marvel vs. the Russo Brothers

Slugfest, an original docu-series executive produced by Joe and Anthony Russo and narrated by Kevin Smith, has a release date on Roku.

The 10-part docu-series, premiering exclusively on The Roku Channel on December 24th, will untangle the untold history behind Marvel and DC Comics’ rivalry.

Slugfest will examine each company’s rich, intertwined history, which has resulted in a worldwide phenomenon centered on larger-than-life superheroes, in each episode.

The Roku Channel plans to release 50 new original programs in the next 24 months, including Slugfest.

“Audiences will leave Slugfest with a whole new understanding of how the rivalry between two creative powerhouses shaped the iconic storylines and characters that fans around the world have come to know and love,” Slugfest creators Joe and Anthony Russo said in a statement.

“We wanted to tell the story of the creative competition that continues to captivate fans across generations,” said Don Argott, Slugfest’s director. “It was incredible to work with the Russo Brothers to bring this project to life, and we’re excited to share this series with audiences on The Roku Channel,” added Sheena Joyce, Slugfest’s director.

“Even the most die-hard superhero fans will gain a newfound perspective on how one competitive relationship shaped fandom culture into what it is today after watching Slugfest,” Brian Tannenbaum, Roku’s Head of Alternative Originals, said.

“Working with the Russo Brothers to tell the story behind one of Hollywood’s most epic creative battles was an incredible experience, and we can’t wait to share this story with Roku Channel viewers.”

During a NYCC panel, the Russo Brothers revealed Kevin Smith as the narrator of Slugfest.

“We have something special to announce here,” Anthony Ruso revealed.

“Kevin, I’m going to embarrass you for a second, but your voice, Kevin Smith’s voice, has almost become pavlovian for me in terms of knowing I’m going to hear fresh, creative, innovative thoughts on all of my favorite subjects when I hear it.”

So the moment I hear your voice, it gets me going, and the fact that you, sir, are the narrator of Slugfest could not be more thrilling or appropriate.

We’re getting ready to…

