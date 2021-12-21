Marvelous Easter Eggs Abound in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Easter Eggs Abound in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has arrived, and it is the most anticipated film of the year.

Not only that, but its early returns have solidified it as one of Marvel’s most successful debuts.

The film has wowed audiences with unexpected twists and a zany plot.

The filmmakers snuck Easter eggs into some of those additions, and we’ve gathered the biggest ones here.

For this one, we’re going full spoiler.

If you haven’t seen Spider-Man: No Way Home, proceed with caution!

Given that the cameos were as insane as rumors suggested, most fans would consider No Way Home a worthy successor to Avengers: Endgame.

Both Sony’s Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man franchises made surprise appearances, and everyone brought an Easter egg or two to share.

Continue reading to discover some of No Way Home’s best Easter eggs!

There’s at least one poster featuring Peter Parker (Tom Holland) with horns, as seen in the movie’s early teasers.

Naturally, this led fans to believe that Mephisto would make an appearance, especially since the film is based in part on One More Day, the divisive Marvel story about the world’s version of the devil.

Mephisto, on the other hand, never made an appearance in the film…but Daredevil—or at least Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock—did.

Stan Lee and Steve Ditko created Spider-Man, who first appeared in the duo’s Amazing Fantasy (hashtag)15 in 1962.

“Ditko” is spelled out in grafitti on the moving truck where Lizard is being held in one of the No Way Home shots.

“You know, I’m a bit of a scientist myself,” and “the power of the sun in the palm of my hand,” are two of Sam Raim’s Spider-Man trilogy’s most popular phrases.

Both sayings made it into the final cut of No Way Home, which is a good thing.

In both the feature and the original Spider-Man film, Dafoe’s Green Goblin said the first phrase, while Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock said the second in No Way Home and Spider-Man 2.

The classic Spider-Man line, “With great power comes great responsibility,” was one of the first lines to appear in a Spider-Man comic, and Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) was the first to say it in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, at long last!

