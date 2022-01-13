Marvel’s Biggest Competitor Isn’t Bond or ‘The Matrix’ at the SAG Awards in 2022

Marvel’s Biggest Competition Isn’t Bond or ‘The Matrix’ at the SAG Awards in 2022

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards have been honoring the best in film and television since 1995.

The 28th annual ceremony is expected to be just as contentious and star-studded as the previous ones.

The SAG Awards 2022 have already made headlines for their contentious acting category selections.

But one of the most entertaining categories pits Marvel Studios against The Matrix Resurrections, No Time to Die, a James Bond adventure, and a surprising competitor.

Many in Hollywood believe that the SAG Awards are a good predictor of who will be nominated for Academy Awards.

If that’s the case, Oscar night could be full of major surprises for both fans and industry insiders.

After all, perceived Oscar frontrunners like West Side Story, Licorice Pizza, and Tick, Tick… BOOM!, all of which received only one nomination each, were largely overlooked by the SAG Awards.

Even the stars who were supposed to be the front-runners in some categories were completely overlooked.

Kristen Stewart, for example, appeared destined to win an Academy Award for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer, according to some.

Stewart’s chances of winning an Oscar seem slim after missing out on a SAG Award nomination.

The SAG Awards only have six categories because only members of the labor union SAG-AFTRA vote.

These include male and female actors in leading and supporting roles, as well as cast performance and the SAG Award for Best Picture.

The last category, Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture, will be one of the most popular.

The Bourne Ultimatum won the category’s first award at the 14th Annual SAG Awards in 2008.

Marvel Studios, a two-time winner, is nominated for the award in 2022.

While Dune, The Matrix Resurrections, and No Time to Die are all on the horizon, Marvel’s biggest rival is the company itself.

Both Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings have been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture.

The two superhero epics may thus cancel each other out.

On the one hand, Marvel Studios has every reason to believe that a SAG award is in its near future.

All four of the previous winners in this category were superhero films.

In addition to Marvel’s own accolades,

