Marvel’s Mark Ruffalo Attends Hawkeye’s Premiere

Hawkeye premiered its first two episodes on Disney(plus) yesterday, and Marvel fans are raving about it.

Many people, including some MCU stars, have taken to social media to express their joy at the show’s debut.

When a new Marvel project is released, Mark Ruffalo, who has played Bruce BannerHulk in the franchise since The Avengers was released in 2012, frequently posts on social media.

Ruffalo shared a photo of himself and the show’s star, Jeremy Renner (Clint BartonHawkeye), on Instagram yesterday, to commemorate the show’s premiere.

Ruffalo wrote, “Sending all the love and celebration to @JeremyRenner for the premiere of (hashtag)Hawkeye today.”

Renner replied, “I don’t think so.”

“We’re treating our shows as if they’re features,” Hawkeye producer Trinh Tran previously told ComicBook.com. “I mean, the feel and quality of those TV shows will be like the Marvel movies you’ve seen.”

So that’s always been [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige’s] mindset: let’s make sure that when people watch these episodes, they feel like they’re watching one long movie, except it’ll be much longer than two-and-a-half hours.

And the idea behind certain characters getting their own shows is that we’ll have a lot more time to develop them than we would if they were on a shorter show.”

Hawkeye also stars Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez, and Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova in a reprise of her Black Widow role.

At the time of writing, the episodes have a 93 percent critics score and an 89 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, with ComicBook.com’s Adam Barnhardt giving the show a 5 out of 5 and calling it “exactly what the franchise needs.”

Kate’s long-awaited MCU debut has fans ecstatic, and they’re excited to see where the franchise takes her next.

Steinfeld discussed Hawkeye and hinted at her character’s future in a recent interview with Empire (via The Direct).

“A lot of new opportunities are opening up.”

I’m looking forward to seeing where a character like Kate goes…

