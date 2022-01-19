Marvin Gaye’s first marriage had a dark side, which included his wife’s 15-year-old niece.

Marvin Gaye’s First Marriage’s Dark Side Involved His Wife’s 15-Year-Old Niece

Marvin Gaye, a pop perfectionist with a velvet voice, was a titan of Motown soul during its heyday, providing a soundtrack for a generation of lovers to express their feelings.

The dulcet tones of Gaye’s creativity immediately drew in listeners.

However, for the majority of his life, his relationships with those closest to him were tumultuous.

Gaye’s relationship with Anna Gordy, his first wife, began sweetly enough but quickly turned poisonous for both parties.

Chaos in his personal life was a theme that began in his childhood, when his abusive relationship with his father began, and continued until his tragic end.

Gaye was a staff drummer for Anna Records, a short-lived Motown predecessor, in 1959 when their love story began.

Gordy was a co-founder of the label, and the two developed a close friendship quickly.

After dating for three years, Gaye and Gordy married in 1963.

Gaye wrote several songs about their relationship, the most famous of which is “Pride and Joy,” one of his first big hits.

Years later, their eventual trust breakdown resulted in “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” and the album Here, My Dear.

However, those are less romantic tales.

Gordy was 17 years Gaye’s senior, which makes their relationship even more remarkable.

She was in her forties and couldn’t have children by the time they married.

The couple, eager to start a family, came up with a perplexing solution to their predicament.

Anna Gordy-Gaye was born on the 28th of January, 1922.

Anna Records was founded in 1958, a year before Berry Gordy Jr. founded Motown Records (Tamla) in Detroit.

In 1963, Gordy married Marvin Gaye, a rising star.

On January 31, 2014, she became a member of the ancestors. pic.twitter.comVaWLTeGNjw

The story of Marvin Gaye III’s parentage is told in Steve Turner’s book Trouble Man: The Life and Death of Marvin Gaye.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel delves deeper into the details.

Marvin and Gordy claimed that their biological son, born in November 1965, was theirs.

This, however, was not the case.

Denise Gordy, Anna’s 15-year-old niece, is Marvin III’s real mother.

After that, the couple adopted the child as their own.

“My aunt couldn’t have children, so I gave her one.”

She later explained, “It was as simple as that.”

It’s never been verified…

